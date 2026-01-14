India's AI Milestone: Blue Machines AI Makes History on National TV

In a major breakthrough for Indian technology, Blue Machines AI, an innovative voice AI platform, participated in an unprecedented live debate on Republic TV. The unscripted prime-time event captivated millions of viewers as it debated with celebrated anchor Arnab Goswami, testing the AI's capabilities in a real-world, high-stakes scenario.

The event, which was the first of its kind in India, put the Blue Machines AI platform through rigorous tests, pushing the boundaries of voice AI technology. Unlike previous AI milestones, this debate had no predetermined guidelines, showcasing the platform's prowess in handling unexpected disruptions and maintaining focus under pressure.

Experts noted the significance of Blue Machines AI's performance, viewing it as a signal that the technology is ready for deployment in high-stakes industries like banking, insurance, and aviation. The successful broadcast has marked a pivotal point for India's deep-tech ecosystem, emphasizing the nation's growing role in the AI sector.

