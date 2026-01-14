Saks Global's Bankruptcy: A Luxury Retail Giant's Tumble

Saks Global has filed for bankruptcy protection, one of the largest retail setbacks since the pandemic, just a year after a major acquisition aimed to boost its luxury retail status. The conglomerate, which includes Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus, is navigating a challenging economic landscape.

The company, grappling with debt and inventory issues, secured $1.75 billion in financing to keep its stores open temporarily. Former Neiman Marcus CEO, Geoffroy van Raemdonck, will take over leadership from Richard Baker, who faced mounting financial burdens following his expansive acquisition strategy.

Saks Global's bankruptcy highlights significant shifts in the luxury market, where brands increasingly favor direct consumer sales over department stores. The company is restructuring its debts and considering new ownership to stabilize, but industry experts remain skeptical about its long-term prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)