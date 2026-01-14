The Joyride of Mithila Palkar: From Viral Singing to the Silver Screen

Actor Mithila Palkar celebrates a decade in her acting career, reminiscing about the 'joyride' it's been. Known for the viral cup song of 2016, she continues to capture audiences' hearts, recently starring as a feisty dancer in 'Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos' alongside Vir Das.

Palkar's diverse journey from theatre to screen includes roles in 'Katti Batti,' 'Karwaan,' and 'Tribhanga.' Her upcoming projects highlight her range, as seen in the humorous yet chaotic 'Happy Patel,' where she plays Rupa, a skilled dancer and self-defense expert.

With a fresh perspective and a wide-eyed approach to every opportunity, Palkar eagerly anticipates her next film, 'Bhooth Bangla,' a horror comedy directed by Priyadarshan. As she collaborates with seasoned actors like Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, Palkar embraces each new experience with enthusiasm.

(With inputs from agencies.)