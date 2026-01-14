Left Menu

Makar Sankranti Turned Sour: Mass Illness after Religious Feast

About 50 individuals, including women and children, fell ill after consuming 'prasad' during a religious event in Ayali Kalan village on Makar Sankranti. Health officials have collected samples for investigation, and one person involved in preparing the food has been detained amid ongoing inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:48 IST
Makar Sankranti Turned Sour: Mass Illness after Religious Feast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sudden turn of events during Makar Sankranti celebrations, approximately 50 people, including women and children, reported severe illness after consuming 'prasad' at a religious venue in Ayali Kalan village, according to police reports.

Devotees began showing symptoms such as vomiting soon after eating 'gajar ka halwa.' Medical authorities have initiated an investigation, with health officials collecting samples of the food for testing to determine the cause of the widespread sickness.

Authorities confirm that while some patients are being treated in private hospitals, others receive medical attention locally. Police have detained an individual involved in the preparation of the 'prasad' as investigations continue into the incident.

TRENDING

1
India's Economic Growth Shines Amid Global Uncertainty

India's Economic Growth Shines Amid Global Uncertainty

 India
2
Justice Sujoy Paul's Elevation to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice

Justice Sujoy Paul's Elevation to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice

 India
3
Unexpected Triumph: KID Capsule Survives PSLV-C62 Setback

Unexpected Triumph: KID Capsule Survives PSLV-C62 Setback

 India
4
Tensions Rise as U.S. Withdraws Personnel from Middle East Bases amidst Heightened Threats from Iran

Tensions Rise as U.S. Withdraws Personnel from Middle East Bases amidst Heig...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026