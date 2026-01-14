Makar Sankranti Turned Sour: Mass Illness after Religious Feast

In a sudden turn of events during Makar Sankranti celebrations, approximately 50 people, including women and children, reported severe illness after consuming 'prasad' at a religious venue in Ayali Kalan village, according to police reports.

Devotees began showing symptoms such as vomiting soon after eating 'gajar ka halwa.' Medical authorities have initiated an investigation, with health officials collecting samples of the food for testing to determine the cause of the widespread sickness.

Authorities confirm that while some patients are being treated in private hospitals, others receive medical attention locally. Police have detained an individual involved in the preparation of the 'prasad' as investigations continue into the incident.