Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has advocated for substantial changes in the nation's troop mobilization approach amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

On Wednesday, Zelenskiy, after consultations with newly appointed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, emphasized the need for a fairer allocation of personnel across combat brigades.

He further stressed the importance of a comprehensive overhaul in the mobilization process to enhance opportunities for Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces and bolster economic systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)