Zelenskiy Calls for Comprehensive Reforms in Troop Mobilization
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated the need for significant reforms in troop mobilization amid the ongoing war with Russia. After meeting with Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Zelenskiy emphasized equitable personnel distribution and highlighted the necessity of changes to bolster Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces and stimulate economic processes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:48 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has advocated for substantial changes in the nation's troop mobilization approach amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.
On Wednesday, Zelenskiy, after consultations with newly appointed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, emphasized the need for a fairer allocation of personnel across combat brigades.
He further stressed the importance of a comprehensive overhaul in the mobilization process to enhance opportunities for Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces and bolster economic systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)