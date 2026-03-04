England's Unity Fuels T20 World Cup Semifinal Ambitions

England, powered by unity and belief, has advanced to the T20 World Cup semifinals, says captain Harry Brook. Despite not having a 'perfect game,' England remains confident as they prepare to face India, fellow two-time winners, in a highly anticipated clash.

Brook dismisses the need for a flawless game to triumph over tournament favorites India, highlighting the team's collective spirit and composure under pressure. He states that while no match has been perfect, the unity and confidence within the squad have been instrumental in their success.

As England gears up for the semifinal on India's home turf, Brook expresses hope for an outstanding team performance. Despite inconsistent individual displays, he believes both teamwork and potential standout performances could secure them a place in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)