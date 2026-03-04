U.S. Claims Victory in Ongoing Conflict with Iran

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday that the United States holds the upper hand in its ongoing conflict with Iran. He affirmed the U.S. military's ability to consistently engage in warfare if needed.

Hegseth emphasized the robustness and readiness of American air defenses as well as those of its allies, stating they have ample capability and resources to sustain combat operations indefinitely. The statement was an assertion of military dominance and strategic persistence.

As tensions persist, the comments underscore the United States' commitment to its defense strategy and the support structure provided by its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)