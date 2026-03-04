Middle East Turmoil: Energy Exports in Crisis

The ongoing U.S.-Israel confrontation with Iran is severely affecting oil and gas exports from the Middle East. Production in countries like Iraq and Qatar has faced significant cutbacks, impacting global energy supply chains.

Saudi Arabia, a leading oil exporter, has also suffered disruptions, rerouting crude loadings due to hits on its facilities. The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains a hotbed of tension, with Iran asserting its closure and threatening foreign vessels.

This conflict has escalated concerns globally, leading key consumer countries such as China, India, and Indonesia to seek alternative sources amid rising freight costs and potential shortages.