Ancient Tides: INSV Kaundinya Revives Historic Maritime Routes

INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally-built stitched ship, has successfully completed its first overseas voyage, reaching Muscat after a 17-day journey from Porbandar, Gujarat. The expedition revives age-old maritime routes that historically connected India and Oman, emphasizing the rich cultural and trade exchanges between the two nations.

The vessel, a recreation of a fifth-century ship, was inspired by ancient Ajanta cave paintings and constructed using methods that reflect India's deep maritime heritage. The expedition was marked by a celebratory ceremony in Muscat, attended by Indian and Omani dignitaries, highlighting the enduring maritime relationship.

The voyage, retracing historical trade paths, underscores the importance of connecting cultures across the Indian Ocean. It coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, reinforcing the countries' shared history and future cooperation in maritime endeavors.

