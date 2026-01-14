Left Menu

Ancient Tides: INSV Kaundinya Revives Historic Maritime Routes

INSV Kaundinya, a stitched sail vessel, completed its 17-day journey from Porbandar to Muscat, symbolically reviving ancient maritime connections between India and Oman. The journey highlights historical ties, showcasing traditional shipbuilding techniques, and marking 70 years of diplomatic relations. Cultural exchanges punctuated the expedition, celebrating shared heritage.

INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally-built stitched ship, has successfully completed its first overseas voyage, reaching Muscat after a 17-day journey from Porbandar, Gujarat. The expedition revives age-old maritime routes that historically connected India and Oman, emphasizing the rich cultural and trade exchanges between the two nations.

The vessel, a recreation of a fifth-century ship, was inspired by ancient Ajanta cave paintings and constructed using methods that reflect India's deep maritime heritage. The expedition was marked by a celebratory ceremony in Muscat, attended by Indian and Omani dignitaries, highlighting the enduring maritime relationship.

The voyage, retracing historical trade paths, underscores the importance of connecting cultures across the Indian Ocean. It coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, reinforcing the countries' shared history and future cooperation in maritime endeavors.

