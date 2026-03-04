South Africa Stumbles Early in T20 World Cup Semifinal Against New Zealand

South Africa found themselves on the back foot early during their T20 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, reaching 77 for 4 after 10 overs. The match, held on Wednesday, saw South Africa falter after being put in to bat first.

The team suffered an early blow with opener Quinton de Kock falling for 10, followed by Ryan Rickelton, who was dismissed for a duck in the second over by off-spinner Cole McConchie. After a lackluster powerplay, South Africa's score stood at 48/2.

Captain Aiden Markram was removed for 18 in the eighth over, a dismissal confirmed by the video umpire after a questionable catch by Daryl Mitchell. David Miller added just six runs before falling as Ravindra's second victim, leaving Dewald Brevis holding fort at 34 as they reached the halfway mark.

