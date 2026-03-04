Mysterious Splash Near Dubai: Unidentified Projectile Incident

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) revealed on Wednesday that there was an incident 20 nautical miles off the coast of Dubai. A container ship in the area reported seeing a splash caused by an unidentified projectile near the vessel.

Fortunately, no damage to the ship or injuries to its crew were reported following the incident. The sighting has prompted authorities to launch a full investigation into the nature and origin of the projectile.

UKMTO assures vessels in the region that they are working closely with local maritime authorities to ensure safety and quickly identify any potential threats. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

