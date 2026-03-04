Left Menu

Mysterious Splash Near Dubai: Unidentified Projectile Incident

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported an incident involving a splash from an unknown projectile near a container ship 20 nautical miles west of Dubai. While no damage was reported, authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the nature and source of the projectile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) revealed on Wednesday that there was an incident 20 nautical miles off the coast of Dubai. A container ship in the area reported seeing a splash caused by an unidentified projectile near the vessel.

Fortunately, no damage to the ship or injuries to its crew were reported following the incident. The sighting has prompted authorities to launch a full investigation into the nature and origin of the projectile.

UKMTO assures vessels in the region that they are working closely with local maritime authorities to ensure safety and quickly identify any potential threats. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

