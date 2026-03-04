Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

Apple announced the launch of its new MacBook Neo on Wednesday, seeking to capture a price-conscious segment of the market with a starting price of $599. This strategic move comes as competitors grapple with supply chain issues affecting memory chips.

The MacBook Neo is driven by the A18 Pro chip, previously seen in the iPhone 16 Pro models, and represents Apple's most aggressive pricing in the PC market in years. Offering significant value, it is priced well below Apple's previous non-Air, non-Pro MacBook, enabling access for students and first-time buyers.

Pre-orders have commenced, with deliveries scheduled to start on March 11. The new MacBook intends to attract users traditionally inclined towards Google-powered Chromebooks and entry-level Windows computers, amidst a global memory chip shortage impacting production costs and availability. Apple also launched its iPhone 17e and updated MacBook Air and Pro models, addressing rising memory costs and seeking to maintain its competitive edge.

