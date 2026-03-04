Left Menu

Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

Apple has unveiled the MacBook Neo, a cost-effective addition to its laptop lineup priced at $599, aiming to capture a share in the price-conscious PC market. With the A18 Pro chip, the device caters to users of Google's Chromebooks and lower-end Windows devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:01 IST
Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

Apple announced the launch of its new MacBook Neo on Wednesday, seeking to capture a price-conscious segment of the market with a starting price of $599. This strategic move comes as competitors grapple with supply chain issues affecting memory chips.

The MacBook Neo is driven by the A18 Pro chip, previously seen in the iPhone 16 Pro models, and represents Apple's most aggressive pricing in the PC market in years. Offering significant value, it is priced well below Apple's previous non-Air, non-Pro MacBook, enabling access for students and first-time buyers.

Pre-orders have commenced, with deliveries scheduled to start on March 11. The new MacBook intends to attract users traditionally inclined towards Google-powered Chromebooks and entry-level Windows computers, amidst a global memory chip shortage impacting production costs and availability. Apple also launched its iPhone 17e and updated MacBook Air and Pro models, addressing rising memory costs and seeking to maintain its competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

 Global
2
Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

 India
3
SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth

SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth

 India
4
Strategic Skies: Air India Expands Routes Amid West Asia Crisis

Strategic Skies: Air India Expands Routes Amid West Asia Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026