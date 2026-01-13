Rahul Gandhi Condemns Blockage of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan': An Assault on Tamil Culture

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has criticized the Indian government's attempt to block the release of Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan'. He perceives this move as an attack on Tamil culture, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not succeed in suppressing the voices of the Tamil people.

Gandhi's remarks coincided with his visit to the election-bound Tamil Nadu, where the controversy over the film has become a significant political issue. The film, noted for its political implications, is entangled in legal battles. Its producer approached the Supreme Court after a Madras High Court order halted the CBFC's certification process.

Vijay, who recently entered politics, anticipated 'Jana Nayagan' as his last film before fully committing to his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The CBFC's indecision resulted in legal proceedings involving high-profile lawyers, as debates over censorship and cultural expression continued in the courts.