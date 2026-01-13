Left Menu

Museveni's Long Reign: Uganda's Unending Cycle of Power and Politics

Yoweri Museveni, Uganda's president since 1986, seeks a seventh term amidst allegations of corruption and concerns over succession. While initially praised for economic reforms and tackling crises, his leadership has faced criticism over graft and authoritarianism. The electoral contest with challenger Bobi Wine highlights uncertainty surrounding Uganda's political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:44 IST
Museveni's Long Reign: Uganda's Unending Cycle of Power and Politics
Museveni

Yoweri Museveni, the seasoned president of Uganda, is once again in the political spotlight as he seeks his seventh term. With nearly 40 years in power, his leadership is under scrutiny over longstanding allegations of corruption and authoritarianism.

Initially celebrated for positive reforms and efforts in sectors like health and economy, Museveni's tenure has been marred by claims of electoral fraud and alleged human rights abuses. His strategic alliances with global powers have shaped his foreign policy, but domestically, many Ugandans feel the strains of graft undermining state efficacy.

The political landscape remains uncertain as Museveni, with visible signs of aging, faces contender Bobi Wine. The bigger question lingering is succession planning, with Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, emerging as a potential successor, casting a shadow over Uganda's future political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
2
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global
3
Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

 India
4
Venus Williams' Narrow Defeat Sparks Australian Open Anticipation

Venus Williams' Narrow Defeat Sparks Australian Open Anticipation

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026