Museveni's Long Reign: Uganda's Unending Cycle of Power and Politics

Yoweri Museveni, the seasoned president of Uganda, is once again in the political spotlight as he seeks his seventh term. With nearly 40 years in power, his leadership is under scrutiny over longstanding allegations of corruption and authoritarianism.

Initially celebrated for positive reforms and efforts in sectors like health and economy, Museveni's tenure has been marred by claims of electoral fraud and alleged human rights abuses. His strategic alliances with global powers have shaped his foreign policy, but domestically, many Ugandans feel the strains of graft undermining state efficacy.

The political landscape remains uncertain as Museveni, with visible signs of aging, faces contender Bobi Wine. The bigger question lingering is succession planning, with Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, emerging as a potential successor, casting a shadow over Uganda's future political stability.

