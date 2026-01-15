Left Menu

Racing Towards a New Financial Future: The Agora Project

The Agora project, led by the Bank for International Settlements, involves major central and commercial banks in testing digital payments systems. It aims to revolutionize expensive, slow international transactions by integrating innovative technologies like tokenisation and atomic settlement, seeking to reshape global finance amid growing competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 01:42 IST
A global consortium of leading central and commercial banks is intensifying trials of the Agora project, a prominent digital payments initiative. This effort comes amid a competitive drive to modernize and lead the international financial framework.

Spearheaded by the Bank for International Settlements, with participation from the New York Fed and central banks across Europe, Korea, Mexico, and Japan, the project addresses inefficiencies in current cross-border payment processes. This undertaking seeks to enhance the speed and cost-effectiveness of international transactions, a long-term goal for global authorities and the G20's Financial Stability Board.

Focusing on interbank transactions, the project harnesses technologies like tokenisation and atomic settlement to transform global finance. Despite comparisons to other initiatives like mBridge, Agora stands as a significant stride towards financial innovation, with upcoming tests set to inform further expansion and collaboration with additional financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

