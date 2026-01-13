Trump's Bold Move: Cancelled Meetings and Promises of Help

In a surprising development, President Donald Trump announced that he has cancelled planned meetings with Iranian officials. The move marks a continuation of the administration's hardline stance towards the Middle Eastern nation amid ongoing tensions.

Addressing protesters, Trump assured them that 'help is on its way,' although he stopped short of providing specific details on what actions are forthcoming from his administration.

The lack of concrete information has left political analysts speculating about the potential ramifications of Trump's decisions, raising questions about future engagements between the U.S. and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)