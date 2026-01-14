Bobi Wine: The Musical Revolution Against Museveni's Rule

Bobi Wine, Uganda's prominent opposition leader, campaigned in Mukono wearing protective gear as soldiers patrol Kampala before the presidential election. The sight, captured by photojournalist Hajarah Nalwadda, highlights the heightened tension and frequent use of tear gas at Wine's rallies.

Wine, originally known as Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is challenging President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986 by altering the rules to maintain control. Term limits have been erased, with rivals often sidelined or imprisoned.

In a recent address, Museveni justified using tear gas against what he termed "criminal opposition." This is reminiscent of Wine's struggles during his 2021 presidential run, where he faced police aggression and his supporters faced incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)