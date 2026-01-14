Bobi Wine: The Musical Revolution Against Museveni's Rule
Bobi Wine, the Ugandan opposition leader, gears up for the presidential vote against long-time ruler President Yoweri Museveni. Campaigning in protective gear amidst heavy security, Wine aims to challenge the status quo established since 1986, where term limits have been removed and opposition remains under constant threat.
- Country:
- Uganda
Bobi Wine, Uganda's prominent opposition leader, campaigned in Mukono wearing protective gear as soldiers patrol Kampala before the presidential election. The sight, captured by photojournalist Hajarah Nalwadda, highlights the heightened tension and frequent use of tear gas at Wine's rallies.
Wine, originally known as Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is challenging President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986 by altering the rules to maintain control. Term limits have been erased, with rivals often sidelined or imprisoned.
In a recent address, Museveni justified using tear gas against what he termed "criminal opposition." This is reminiscent of Wine's struggles during his 2021 presidential run, where he faced police aggression and his supporters faced incarceration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bobi Wine
- Uganda
- election
- Museveni
- opposition
- campaign
- Kampala
- tear gas
- security forces
- politics
ALSO READ
Singapore Debates Future of Opposition Leadership: Pritam Singh's Conviction Sparks Parliamentary Action
Himachal Pradesh Launches Anti-Chitta Campaign with Statewide Initiatives
Owaisi Challenges Doval's Historical Claims Amid Election Campaign
Eknath Shinde Leads Dynamic Campaign Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls
Bengal BJP's Chargesheet Campaign: A Localized Political Offensive