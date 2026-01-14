Left Menu

Bobi Wine: The Musical Revolution Against Museveni's Rule

Bobi Wine, the Ugandan opposition leader, gears up for the presidential vote against long-time ruler President Yoweri Museveni. Campaigning in protective gear amidst heavy security, Wine aims to challenge the status quo established since 1986, where term limits have been removed and opposition remains under constant threat.

Bobi Wine, Uganda's prominent opposition leader, campaigned in Mukono wearing protective gear as soldiers patrol Kampala before the presidential election. The sight, captured by photojournalist Hajarah Nalwadda, highlights the heightened tension and frequent use of tear gas at Wine's rallies.

Wine, originally known as Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is challenging President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986 by altering the rules to maintain control. Term limits have been erased, with rivals often sidelined or imprisoned.

In a recent address, Museveni justified using tear gas against what he termed "criminal opposition." This is reminiscent of Wine's struggles during his 2021 presidential run, where he faced police aggression and his supporters faced incarceration.

