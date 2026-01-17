Inspiring Spirit: Siya Fathima's Historic Participation in Kerala Arts Festival

Siya Fathima, battling vasculitis, achieved her dream of participating in the Kerala school arts festival despite her health challenges. Unable to travel to Thrissur from Kasaragod, she received special permission to join the Arabic poster designing competition online, marking an unprecedented moment in the festival's history.

Education Minister V Sivankutty, addressing reporters, highlighted the significance of this decision, as it was the first time in 63 years such an allowance was made. He honored Siya's inspirational spirit to fulfill her wish by making this special arrangement for her participation.

The event drew appreciation from State Revenue Minister K Rajan and the public, recognizing it as a milestone in the festival's 64th edition. Siya's father expressed gratitude for this opportunity, noting how it brought his daughter joy, diverting her from the pain caused by her condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)