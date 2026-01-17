Roger Federer's Farewell: A Spectacle at the Australian Open

The inaugural formal opening ceremony of the Australian Open turned into a celebration of Roger Federer on the eve of the tournament. Renowned band Crowded House set the tone, performing before a full house in the 15,000-seat arena.

Legendary Australian player Rod Laver, at 87, joined the audience to witness Federer, a six-time Australian Open victor, partnering with past champions like Andre Agassi and Ash Barty in a doubles exhibition match against Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt. Federer sealed the match with a signature overhead winner.

As a record-holding 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic was among the spectators. Meanwhile, organizers expanded the 2026 edition into a tennis festival, featuring exhibitions, qualifying events, and the 1 Point Slam before the main matches. Federer expressed his gratitude for the support and reflected on the importance of tennis history, noting the significance of figures like Rod Laver.

