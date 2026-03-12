Oman Moves Vessels from Key Oil Terminal
Oman has relocated all vessels from the prime oil export terminal at Mina Al Fahal, situated outside the Strait of Hormuz. This decision, reported by Bloomberg News, stems from a precautionary measure as per a port agent's notice. Reuters has yet to verify this information.
