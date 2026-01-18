Chess Titans Clash at Tata Steel Masters

The Tata Steel Masters kicked off with thrilling encounters as top seed Arjun Erigaisi clinched a victory over R Praggnanandhaa. World Champion D Gukesh, however, played to a draw in a tense match against Javokhir Sindarov.

Environmental activists delayed the tournament start, but chess enthusiasts were treated to a gripping first round lasting nearly five hours. Hans Moke Niemann capitalized on an early blunder by Vladimir Fedoseev to take the win, while Vincent Keymer also emerged victorious against Anish Giri.

The event's opening day saw high-level strategic play, with Arjun Erigaisi executing a precise attack against Praggnanandhaa's weakened king. Meanwhile, Gukesh's innovative play against Sindarov ended in a dramatic draw after 78 moves, showcasing the deep tactical potential of each game.

(With inputs from agencies.)