Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash at Tata Steel Masters

The Tata Steel Masters witnessed exciting matches, with Arjun Erigaisi defeating R Praggnanandhaa and Hans Moke Niemann scoring a win over Vladimir Fedoseev. The tournament, despite a delayed start due to protests, began with intense competition as players like D Gukesh played strategic games, leading to drawn matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wijkaanzee | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:12 IST
Chess Titans Clash at Tata Steel Masters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Tata Steel Masters kicked off with thrilling encounters as top seed Arjun Erigaisi clinched a victory over R Praggnanandhaa. World Champion D Gukesh, however, played to a draw in a tense match against Javokhir Sindarov.

Environmental activists delayed the tournament start, but chess enthusiasts were treated to a gripping first round lasting nearly five hours. Hans Moke Niemann capitalized on an early blunder by Vladimir Fedoseev to take the win, while Vincent Keymer also emerged victorious against Anish Giri.

The event's opening day saw high-level strategic play, with Arjun Erigaisi executing a precise attack against Praggnanandhaa's weakened king. Meanwhile, Gukesh's innovative play against Sindarov ended in a dramatic draw after 78 moves, showcasing the deep tactical potential of each game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026