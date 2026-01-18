Left Menu

A R Rahman: Harmony Amidst Discord

A R Rahman's recent remarks on decreased work in Bollywood have ignited a debate. Despite criticism from figures like Kangana Ranaut, Rahman emphasizes India's inspirational role in his music. Clarifying his intentions, he insists on music as a vehicle for unity, not division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:26 IST
  • India

A R Rahman, the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer, has found himself at the center of a controversy following remarks about his declining workload in Bollywood. In a BBC Asian Network interview, Rahman suggested the decrease might be linked to a 'communal thing,' sparking intense debate.

Critic Kangana Ranaut and other industry figures like writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar have weighed in, with some questioning Rahman's observations. In response, Rahman issued a social media video clarifying his position: he never intended to cause division and expressed his dedication to cultural unity through music.

Support for Rahman came from individuals such as actor Paresh Rawal and writer Varun Grover, while veteran artist Shobhaa De also contributed to the discourse. Rahman reiterates India's inspiring influence on his work, underscoring the need for nurturing multicultural voices in art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

