Pongal Celebrations in Delhi Strengthen Cultural Unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Pongal celebrations in Delhi, emphasizing Tamil culture's significance globally. This festive gathering, hosting notable figures like the cast of 'Parasakthi,' underscored the importance of agriculture and nature. Modi highlighted India's cultural roots while appreciating Tamil Nadu amid upcoming elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the vibrant Pongal celebrations in the national capital on Wednesday, casting a spotlight on this cultural festival that celebrates one of the world's oldest civilizations. Hosted at Union Minister L Murugan's residence, the event witnessed participation from prominent figures in the Tamil community, including the cast of the recent film 'Parasakthi.'
Addressing the attendees, Modi emphasized the significance of Pongal in expressing gratitude to farmers and the natural world. He praised the festival for symbolizing the harmonious balance with nature and highlighted its global resonance among Tamilians. Acknowledging Tamil culture as a pillar of enduring wisdom, the Prime Minister reflected on its role in strengthening India's cultural and societal foundation as the nation moves forward.
The event, attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Union Ministers, and notable Tamil personalities, underscored Modi's outreach to Tamil Nadu, especially with forthcoming state elections. He stressed the wise use of resources for future generations, aligning with India's cultural values. Actor Sivakarthikeyan and co-star Ravi Mohan, part of the 'Parasakthi' team, lauded the event as a testament to national unity.
