Behind the Spotlight: Recognizing Technical Talent in Indian Oscar Triumphs

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has raised concerns about the recognition given to technical professionals in the entertainment industry. Pookutty's name and photograph were notably absent from a newspaper article's cover discussing Indian Oscar winners, prompting him to voice his frustration.

Pookutty, who received the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for his work in 'Slumdog Millionaire,' expressed disappointment at the oversight, highlighting the struggle for recognition faced by technical experts in the industry. He shared the article, which included other Indian Oscar winners, on social media to underline his point.

The newspaper article featured Indian Oscar winners such as Bhanu Athaiya, A R Rahman, Guneet Monga, MM Keeravani, and Chandrabose, and speculated on the chances of India's Oscar entry 'Homebound' making it to the final five for the 2026 Academy Awards' best international feature category.

