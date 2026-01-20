Ahan Shetty Hails Sunny Deol as 'Father Figure'; Stars Together in 'Border 2'

Ahan Shetty has expressed deep admiration for actor Sunny Deol, whom he regards as a 'father figure' in his life. According to Ahan, Deol has earned significant respect from his father, Suniel Shetty. This familial bond extends into their professional lives, as Ahan is set to share the screen with Sunny Deol in their upcoming film, 'Border 2'. The movie is eagerly anticipated, scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ahan Shetty opened up about the pivotal role Deol has played in motivating him throughout the film's production. 'Sunny sir is a father figure for me,' Ahan revealed. He added that his father, Suniel Shetty, holds Deol in high regard, affectionately referring to him as 'Sunny Paa'. According to Ahan, Deol's acceptance and encouragement were instrumental during the film's making, making a lasting impression on the young actor.

Reflecting on his relationship with the film 'Border', Ahan interestingly recalled how he was inspired by the Indian Army after watching it and initially dreamed of joining them. However, his passion evolved towards acting during school performances, crediting 'Border' as a catalyst for his cinematic journey. Ahan's participation in 'Border 2', alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, continues to build upon his father's legacy. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, it is expected to be a powerful depiction of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

