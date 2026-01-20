Culture of Greed and Indifference Spurs Tragic Death of Software Engineer in Noida

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, has drawn attention to the alarming lack of accountability following the tragic death of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer. Mehta died after his car plunged into a water-filled construction pit in Noida, sparking a debate on urban management.

Gandhi posted a video on X, condemning the 'culture of greed and disrespect' that he says is perpetuating such tragedies across India. The post was accompanied by an emotional video featuring eyewitness accounts of the incident, suggesting that timely intervention could have saved Mehta's life.

In response to the outrage, the Uttar Pradesh government has removed the Noida Authority CEO and initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the circumstances of Mehta's death. Protesters have accused authorities of neglecting complaints about hazardous conditions at the site.