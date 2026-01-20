IIT Kharagpur Achieves Landmark Placement Offers
IIT Kharagpur recorded 1,501 job offers during the Phase-I Placement Session 2025-26, with a milestone of over 1,000 offers on a single day. Notable international firms recruited the students, offering the highest CTC of Rs 2.44 crore. The next phase commenced on January 16.
- Country:
- India
IIT Kharagpur has marked a historic achievement by recording 1,501 job offers during its Phase-I Placement Session for 2025-26. Among the highlights, the institute surpassed the 1,000-offer mark within a single day of the session.
The placements, occurring from December 1, 2025, to January 3, 2026, featured 457 pre-placement offers and included 15 lucrative international offers, with the highest package reaching Rs 2.44 crore.
Renowned global companies such as Apple, Tesla, and Google were among the key recruiters. The Career Development Centre's chair, Prof. Sanjay Gupta, emphasized the achievements reflect the strong trust in the academic and technical prowess of IIT Kharagpur's students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close
Innovative Steel Slag Technology Set to Revolutionize Road Construction
Saina Nehwal Bows Out: A Glorious Career Ends
Ai+ Unveils Vibrant NovaPods Collection: A Blend of Fashion and Technology
Cricket Meets Technology: Ishan Kishan Inspires Future Innovators at IST