IIT Kharagpur Achieves Landmark Placement Offers

IIT Kharagpur recorded 1,501 job offers during the Phase-I Placement Session 2025-26, with a milestone of over 1,000 offers on a single day. Notable international firms recruited the students, offering the highest CTC of Rs 2.44 crore. The next phase commenced on January 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
IIT Kharagpur has marked a historic achievement by recording 1,501 job offers during its Phase-I Placement Session for 2025-26. Among the highlights, the institute surpassed the 1,000-offer mark within a single day of the session.

The placements, occurring from December 1, 2025, to January 3, 2026, featured 457 pre-placement offers and included 15 lucrative international offers, with the highest package reaching Rs 2.44 crore.

Renowned global companies such as Apple, Tesla, and Google were among the key recruiters. The Career Development Centre's chair, Prof. Sanjay Gupta, emphasized the achievements reflect the strong trust in the academic and technical prowess of IIT Kharagpur's students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

