IIT Kharagpur Achieves Landmark Placement Offers

IIT Kharagpur has marked a historic achievement by recording 1,501 job offers during its Phase-I Placement Session for 2025-26. Among the highlights, the institute surpassed the 1,000-offer mark within a single day of the session.

The placements, occurring from December 1, 2025, to January 3, 2026, featured 457 pre-placement offers and included 15 lucrative international offers, with the highest package reaching Rs 2.44 crore.

Renowned global companies such as Apple, Tesla, and Google were among the key recruiters. The Career Development Centre's chair, Prof. Sanjay Gupta, emphasized the achievements reflect the strong trust in the academic and technical prowess of IIT Kharagpur's students.

(With inputs from agencies.)