Chakven 2% Aale: A Fresh Era for Punjabi Cinema Unveiled

The anticipation for the upcoming Punjabi film 'Chakven 2% Aale' was elevated following a grand Cast Reveal Event held in Mohali. The event, a significant milestone for the film, officially introduced the ensemble cast poised to bring this story to life on screen with vigor and authenticity.

Presented by White Notes Entertainment, the film is penned and will be directed by Happy Rode, known for his impactful storytelling in Punjabi cinema. Alongside producers Prabhjot Singh and Inder Sandhu, the film also benefits from the visual expertise of acclaimed DOP Harpreet. 'Chakven 2% Aale' features a mix of seasoned actors like Kartaar Cheema, Vishal Brar, and new talent such as Param Grewal, blending experience with a fresh perspective.

Director Happy Rode expressed his heartfelt connection to the narrative, emphasizing the collective strength of the cast and crew. Producers Singh and Sandhu shared their excitement about the overwhelming response at the cast reveal, which fuels their dedication to elevate the film. The production, expanding White Notes Entertainment's footprint from music to film, is set to commence soon with a release date announcement forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)