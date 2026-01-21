Left Menu

NGT's Innovative Child Play Area: A Step Towards Inclusive Workspaces

Justice Prakash Shrivastava inaugurated a child play area at NGT's eastern zonal bench in Kolkata, promoting inclusive and gender-sensitive practices. Designed for children aged 3-10, it aligns with the Ministry of Women and Child Development's Palna Scheme and Supreme Court directives, enhancing employee well-being and work-life balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:53 IST
Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, inaugurated a pioneering child play area within the eastern zonal bench's premises in Kolkata, marking a first for NGT's regional benches.

This initiative highlights NGT's dedication to fostering inclusive, gender-sensitive, and humane practices, aligning with the Ministry of Women and Child Development's Palna Scheme and the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, alongside Supreme Court directives.

Designed for children aged 3-10, the play area offers a safe, hygienic, and engaging environment aimed at supporting employee well-being, promoting a balanced work-life dynamic, and strengthening family support systems.

