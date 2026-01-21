Left Menu

Harmonizing Cultures: Sur Jahan Folk Music Festival at IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur will host the Sur Jahan international folk music festival as part of its platinum jubilee celebrations. The event features performances by acclaimed ensembles from around the world and India, promoting the message 'Music for All, Music for Peace'. It includes workshops and pop-up performances highlighting diverse cultural traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary expression, IIT Kharagpur is set to celebrate its platinum jubilee with the Sur Jahan international folk music festival from January 30 to February 1. The festival aims to promote the institute's ethos of fostering cross-cultural knowledge and global dialogue through music.

Featuring renowned folk ensembles Saucējas from Latvia, Vigüela from Spain, Radiant Arcadia from Denmark, and Folker Band from Hungary, the event promises to deliver unique performances that marry traditional musical forms with modern sounds, using an array of instruments and performance styles.

India's diverse musical heritage will be showcased by Sidi Goma from Gujarat and the Bauls of Bengal, offering an immersive cultural experience. Attendees can also engage with global folk traditions through daytime workshops and enjoy pop-up performances of tribal folk music and dances, reflecting the rich tapestry of cultural tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

