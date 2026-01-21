Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Renovation of Moonpo Thenkishamman Temple

The Moonpo Thenkishamman temple, crucial to the Toda tribal community, began renovation after 50 years.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ancient Moonpo Thenkishamman temple, a central spiritual site for the Toda tribal community, has begun renovation after remaining untouched for half a century. Situated at Muthanadu Mund in the Nilgiris, the temple is a vital part of the cultural heritage of this region.

In preparation for the restoration, tribal members observed a rigorous two-month fast and collected traditional materials such as bamboo, cane, and 'avil' grass from the forest to refurbish the temple's roof. This meticulous process underscores the Toda community's dedication to preserving their heritage and traditions.

The renovation has drawn significant international attention, with scholars from universities in Sri Lanka, Norway, London, England, and Canada visiting to study the weekend rituals and symbolism embedded in Toda culture. The community's unique barrel-shaped temples and traditional embroidery were highlighted as significant trademarks of their ancestral customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

