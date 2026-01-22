Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Board of Peace: Global Diplomacy or Undermining the UN?

Donald Trump has introduced the Board of Peace, inviting global leaders to join in addressing worldwide conflicts. While some countries have accepted the invitation, others express concern about the initiative's impact on the UN and potential unilateralism. The board aims to resolve conflicts and promote peace with Trump at its helm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 00:35 IST
Donald Trump has extended an invitation to several world leaders to participate in his Board of Peace, an initiative intended to address global conflicts. However, diplomats express concerns that this endeavor may undermine the United Nations' efforts. Though some U.S. allies are wary, others, including nations previously at odds with Washington like Belarus, have welcomed the invitation to join.

Initially proposed last September, the Board of Peace was part of Trump's broader plan to end the Gaza war. The board's scope has since expanded to include conflict resolution worldwide, with Trump serving as its inaugural chairman. According to a draft charter seen by Reuters, member states would serve three-year terms, extendable through financial contributions.

As the list of participants grows, with around 35 leaders committing so far, some countries remain hesitant, citing concerns about U.S. unilateralism. Notables like Russia and China are yet to commit, possibly due to worries about their influence in the UN. The initiative comes amid various international tensions, including tariff disputes and strategic disagreements.

