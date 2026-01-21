Pocket FM Appoints New AI Head to Lead Advanced Storytelling Innovations

Pocket FM, a prominent audio series platform, has announced the appointment of Vasu Sharma as its new head of artificial intelligence. Sharma, who previously worked as an AI scientist at Meta, brings extensive experience to the role, primarily in advanced AI storytelling and content creation strategies.

In his new position, Sharma will report directly to Pocket FM's Co-Founder, Prateek Dixit, as he spearheads the company's innovative efforts in AI research, focusing on narrative generation and production intelligence. With a robust background in large language models and narrative reasoning, Sharma is poised to drive significant advancements at Pocket FM.

His responsibilities include enhancing proprietary tools like the Pocket FM AI CoPilot and Pocket LLMs, essential for story ideation and multi-language adaptation. By building new fiction-writing models and scaling AI-driven workflows, he aims to maintain a human-first creative environment while accelerating Pocket FM's ambition of becoming a leading AI-driven entertainment studio.

(With inputs from agencies.)