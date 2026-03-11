Delhi Civic Body Seals Two Properties Over Tax Dues

On Wednesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi took decisive action by sealing two commercial properties in the Keshavpuram zone due to unpaid property tax dues exceeding Rs 1.33 crore, an official statement revealed.

The properties, one in Paschim Vihar and another in the GT Karnal Industrial Area, had accumulated these dues, despite multiple warnings from the civic body to clear them. Consequently, officials initiated this enforcement under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

The MCD is urging defaulting property owners to utilize the ongoing Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) scheme. This plan allows for the waiver of pre-2020-21 property tax dues, including interest and penalties, if taxpayers pay the principal for the current and last five financial years. The scheme is available until March 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)