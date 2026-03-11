India's Ambitious Nuclear Power Expansion: A Roadmap to 100 GW

India has significantly ramped up its uranium imports, reaching 18,842.60 metric tonnes for reactors under IAEA safeguards from 2008-2009 through to 2024-2025, according to a government announcement in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reported that nuclear power generation using imported uranium skyrocketed from 3,704 million units in 2009-2010 to an anticipated 39,180 million units by 2024-2025. By January 2025, India had already generated 33,815 million units, setting a strong precedent for future growth.

To achieve its ambitious nuclear power goals, the government has mapped a path to 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2032, expanding from the current 8.78 GW. Plans are in place for an additional 32 GW by 2047 through collaborations with foreign partners and technological diversification, reducing reliance on legacy systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)