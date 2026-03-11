Left Menu

Reviving Vehicles: Turning Ambulances to Van-Shops for Vendors

Rampur's district administration refurbishes old ambulances into 'van-shops' for street vendors, enhancing livelihoods and waste management. This initiative, under the Prime Minister's SVANidhi scheme, provides vendors with permanent spaces in a vending zone, improving their business stability and the city's traffic management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative move, the Rampur district administration has repurposed damaged and inactive ambulances into 'van-shops' for local street vendors. Officials said eight such vans have been allocated to a designated vending zone near Photo Chungi in Rampur city.

This initiative, part of the Prime Minister's SVANidhi scheme, transforms what was once considered waste into a valuable resource. Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, Rampur District Magistrate, emphasized the importance of a zero-waste model, noting that this step also aids traffic management by allocating spaces for vendors.

The refurbished ambulances were previously unused. Now, they're vibrant mobile shops where vendors can sell goods such as clothes, food, and toys, ultimately fostering economic stability in the community and improving urban management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

