Reviving Vehicles: Turning Ambulances to Van-Shops for Vendors

In an innovative move, the Rampur district administration has repurposed damaged and inactive ambulances into 'van-shops' for local street vendors. Officials said eight such vans have been allocated to a designated vending zone near Photo Chungi in Rampur city.

This initiative, part of the Prime Minister's SVANidhi scheme, transforms what was once considered waste into a valuable resource. Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, Rampur District Magistrate, emphasized the importance of a zero-waste model, noting that this step also aids traffic management by allocating spaces for vendors.

The refurbished ambulances were previously unused. Now, they're vibrant mobile shops where vendors can sell goods such as clothes, food, and toys, ultimately fostering economic stability in the community and improving urban management.

