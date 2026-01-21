Left Menu

Human Trafficking Allegations Surround PSG's Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez of PSG and his partner are under investigation by French prosecutors for alleged human trafficking and illegal employment of a Colombian family. The couple denies wrongdoing, stating they acted with good faith but were misled. The family claims to have worked without legal status, excessive hours, and no off days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:36 IST
French prosecutors have launched an investigation into Paris St Germain defender Lucas Hernandez and his partner, amid allegations involving human trafficking and illegal employment of a Colombian family, according to a judicial source.

The Versailles prosecutor's office is examining claims that the family was employed illegally between September 2024 and November 2025. Reports suggest they worked excessive hours without any legal protection, as detailed by the family's lawyer, Lola Dubois.

Hernandez, a 2018 World Cup winner, and his partner Victoria Triay firmly rejected the allegations through a statement to Reuters. They expressed betrayal after offering their home and trust to individuals they considered friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

