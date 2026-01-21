Olivia Dean and Lola Young Lead BRIT Awards Nominations

British singers Olivia Dean and Lola Young have emerged as the frontrunners in this year's BRIT Awards nominations, with each artist grabbing five nods. Recognized for Britain's outstanding pop music contributions, the annual awards ceremony is set to take place in Manchester on February 28.

The nominees were announced on Wednesday, showcasing a diverse range of musical talents across various categories. This year's BRIT Awards ceremony will celebrate achievements in categories such as Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year, among others.

Some notable contenders for the awards include Dave for Album of the Year, and artists like Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, and RAYE, making a strong case for Song of the Year. The grouping and international categories have also highlighted significant global musical contributions.