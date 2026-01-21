Left Menu

Olivia Dean and Lola Young Lead BRIT Awards Nominations

Olivia Dean and Lola Young have taken the lead in nominations for the prestigious BRIT Awards, each securing five nods. The awards ceremony, celebrating Britain's pop music talent, will be held in Manchester on February 28. It honors categories like Album, Artist, and Song of the Year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:15 IST
Olivia Dean and Lola Young Lead BRIT Awards Nominations
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British singers Olivia Dean and Lola Young have emerged as the frontrunners in this year's BRIT Awards nominations, with each artist grabbing five nods. Recognized for Britain's outstanding pop music contributions, the annual awards ceremony is set to take place in Manchester on February 28.

The nominees were announced on Wednesday, showcasing a diverse range of musical talents across various categories. This year's BRIT Awards ceremony will celebrate achievements in categories such as Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year, among others.

Some notable contenders for the awards include Dave for Album of the Year, and artists like Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, and RAYE, making a strong case for Song of the Year. The grouping and international categories have also highlighted significant global musical contributions.

TRENDING

1
Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

 Global
3
Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

 United States
4
New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrential Rains

New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrent...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026