Michael Carrick launched his managerial career at Manchester United with an impressive 2-0 win over rivals Manchester City. The match marked Carrick's first in charge since his appointment, immediately rejuvenating Old Trafford.

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu clinched the victory amid a dominant display by United, who saw several attempts narrowly miss the mark. The result not only provided local bragging rights but also boosted United's Champions League aspirations, complicating City's title bid.

Letting his team shine with attacking prowess, Carrick's tactical acumen was evident as United dominated the Manchester derby, witnessed by a delighted Sir Alex Ferguson. The win positions Carrick favorably for securing a permanent role.

(With inputs from agencies.)