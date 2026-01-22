Left Menu

Centuries of Passion: Love Letters Unveiled

The National Archives in Britain are showcasing 'Love Letters,' a public exhibition spanning five centuries. Curator Victoria Iglikowski-Broad highlights legendary romances featuring royalty, politicians, celebrities, and ordinary voices. The displays include classified ads, sweethearts' letters, and poignant missives to historical figures like Queen Elizabeth I.

The National Archives in Britain have unveiled a captivating exhibition called 'Love Letters,' showcasing the many facets of romance, yearning, and affection over five centuries as Valentine's Day draws closer.

Curator Victoria Iglikowski-Broad emphasized the legendary romances from history involving figures such as royalty and celebrities, all displayed alongside narratives from everyday people. The exhibition aims to broaden the traditional understanding of what a love letter can be, revealing unexpected expressions of deep emotions.

From heartfelt letters to political figures like Queen Elizabeth I to touching notes between family members, the exhibition offers a profound insight into the enduring nature of love across different social echelons and time periods.

