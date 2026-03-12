UN Expert Calls for Global Action on Air Pollution and Human Rights
The UN Special Rapporteur emphasizes the need for robust air quality standards and regulatory measures to protect the human right to a healthy environment. Highlighting the disproportionate impact of pollution on vulnerable populations, the report urges governments and businesses to integrate air quality, human rights, and climate policies.
A UN expert stresses the urgency of enhancing air quality standards and regulating industrial emissions to safeguard the right to a healthy environment. Astrid Puentes Riaño, the UN Special Rapporteur, presented a report at the UNHRC, calling for immediate action from governments and businesses to address the air pollution crisis.
The report highlights the human rights implications of air pollution and commends India's steps through initiatives like the National Air Quality Index. It notes the persistent high urban exposure due to fossil fuel use, with fireworks exacerbating pollution in places like Delhi and Mexico City.
Riaño warns that inaction disproportionately harms vulnerable groups. The report outlines strategies to synchronize air quality, human rights, and climate policies, urging legal enforcement of clean air standards to prevent preventable diseases and deaths.
