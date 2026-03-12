Left Menu

UN Resolution Condemns Iran's 'Egregious' Attacks: A Global Consensus

India co-sponsored a UN Security Council resolution condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council countries and demanding an immediate halt to hostilities. The resolution condemns Iran's threats to international navigation and reaffirms support for the territorial integrity of affected nations. Iran criticized the resolution as unjust and unlawful.

The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution on Wednesday, co-sponsored by India and over 130 nations, condemning Iran's aggressive actions against Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan. With 13 votes in favor and abstentions by China and Russia, the resolution demands an immediate cessation of Iranian attacks.

The resolution underscores the importance of territorial integrity and deplores Iran's threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, jeopardizing international maritime routes. The resolution was driven by Bahrain and witnessed overwhelming global support, emphasizing the international community's demand for Iran to halt provocations.

Iran's Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, denounced the resolution as inconsistent with international law and accused the US and Israel of contributing to a regional conflict. Despite tensions, Iran remains committed to regional cooperation and mutual respect with neighboring countries.

