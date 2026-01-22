Celebrating a Decade of 'Airlift': Nimrat Kaur Reflects on Cinematic Magic

Marking a decade since its release, actor Nimrat Kaur reflected on her journey in the film 'Airlift', sharing nostalgic glimpses through a series of photos on social media.

The movie, directed by Raja Krishna Menon and starring Akshay Kumar, vividly recounts the historic evacuation of 170,000 Indians during the 1990 Iraqi invasion, a remarkable civilian endeavor led by Mathunny Mathews.

Kaur, celebrating the film's influence and enduring legacy, praised its transformative impact as she continues to thrive in her career, including her recent work on 'The Family Man' season 3.

