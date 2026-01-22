Left Menu

Trump's 'Board of Peace' Shakes Up Diplomatic Discussions in Davos

US President Donald Trump hosts world leaders in Davos for the World Economic Forum, promoting his 'Board of Peace' initiative. With a focus on Middle East and South American leaders, notable absences include major European allies. Key discussions include the Rafah crossing and development potential in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:24 IST
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Donald Trump introduced the international 'Board of Peace', courting diplomats from over a dozen countries. The list of attendees prominently includes Middle Eastern and South American leaders, with few major European allies present.

Europe expressed relief after Trump's decision to forego tariffs on eight countries as leverage for US control over Greenland. Meanwhile, discussi... focusing heavily on the Middle East. Discussions particularly centered on the Raffah crossing and Gaza's development potential, with Jared Kushner presenting real estate development plans.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the initiative, saying it represents action and credits Trump for its formation. He emphasized the board's priority is solidifying a lasting peace deal in Gaza. The board's full membership and operations remain under development, with more members expected to join soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

