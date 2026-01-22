Left Menu

Geeta Gandbhir Scores Dual Oscar Nods for Documentary Excellence

Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir secured two Oscar nominations for her documentaries 'The Devil Is Busy' and 'The Perfect Neighbor' at the 98th Academy Awards. Known for tackling pressing social issues, Gandbhir's work has previously won Emmy and Peabody Awards, solidifying her reputation in documentary filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:05 IST
In a significant achievement, Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir has earned dual Oscar nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, further cementing her place in the documentary film industry. She has been nominated for her short film 'The Devil Is Busy' and documentary feature 'The Perfect Neighbor'.

The nominations, unveiled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, spotlight Gandbhir's knack for addressing critical social issues through her work. 'The Devil Is Busy', co-directed with Christalyn Hampton, delves into the challenges faced by Tracii, a head of security at a women's healthcare clinic in Atlanta. The short film competes in a category featuring titles like 'All the Empty Rooms' and 'Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud'.

Meanwhile, 'The Perfect Neighbor' examines a tragic shooting incident in Florida, marking a pivotal moment in Gandbhir's acclaimed career. Her resilient storytelling, backed by experiences and mentorship from renowned figures like Sam Pollard and Spike Lee, underscores her reputation as a notable documentary filmmaker. Gandbhir's career is illustrative of her dedication, having previously produced impactful works like 'I Am Evidence' and directed the Emmy-winning short 'Through Our Eyes: Apart'.

