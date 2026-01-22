Punjab's Spiritual Tableau: A Tribute to Martyrdom and Humanity

The Punjab Government's tableau for the Republic Day parade is a striking display of spirituality intertwined with sacrifice, embodying the principles of humanity, compassion, and religious values.

According to an official spokesperson, the tableau features two main sections. The front showcases a spiritual 'hand' symbol and a rotating 'Ek Onkar', echoing themes of compassion and divinity. A 'Hind di chadar' cloth, symbolizing protection from oppression, adds to this narrative.

The trailer section highlights 'Shabad Kirtan' performed by Raagi Singhs, with the revered 'Khanda Sahib' monument in the background, emanating a transcendental atmosphere. Also depicted is Gurudwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, where Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was martyred. This installation commemorates the Punjabi spirit of sacrifice, celebrated through various religious events led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

