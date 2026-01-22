Protest Ban in Nanded for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary
In anticipation of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary and Republic Day, Maharashtra’s Nanded district has imposed a temporary ban on protests. Restrictions will be from January 22 to 27 to ensure law and order as large crowds are expected for the commemorative event.
Maharashtra's Nanded district has announced a temporary prohibition on protests, coinciding with the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Republic Day, according to officials.
The restrictions include bans on hunger strikes, marches, and rallies, particularly around significant statues and government offices. This precautionary measure aims to maintain public safety and order as large gatherings are anticipated.
The directive will be enforced from January 22 to January 27. District Collector Rahul Kardile stated the decision was made under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Sanhita to prevent any threats to public safety amidst the upcoming 'Shaheedi Samagam' event.
