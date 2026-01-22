Left Menu

Protest Ban in Nanded for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary

In anticipation of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary and Republic Day, Maharashtra’s Nanded district has imposed a temporary ban on protests. Restrictions will be from January 22 to 27 to ensure law and order as large crowds are expected for the commemorative event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:20 IST
Protest Ban in Nanded for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Nanded district has announced a temporary prohibition on protests, coinciding with the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Republic Day, according to officials.

The restrictions include bans on hunger strikes, marches, and rallies, particularly around significant statues and government offices. This precautionary measure aims to maintain public safety and order as large gatherings are anticipated.

The directive will be enforced from January 22 to January 27. District Collector Rahul Kardile stated the decision was made under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Sanhita to prevent any threats to public safety amidst the upcoming 'Shaheedi Samagam' event.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's AI Centre of Excellence: Transforming Digital Frontiers

Karnataka's AI Centre of Excellence: Transforming Digital Frontiers

 India
2
Daylight Assault: College Stabbing Shocks Saravanampatti

Daylight Assault: College Stabbing Shocks Saravanampatti

 India
3
Trump's Global Peace Board: A New Era for International Diplomacy?

Trump's Global Peace Board: A New Era for International Diplomacy?

 Switzerland
4
Adar Poonawalla Eyes Stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Adar Poonawalla Eyes Stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026