Global Reach for Maharashtra's 'Shaheedi Samagam': Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy

Maharashtra Minister Madhuri Misal has urged officials to elevate the 'Shaheedi Samagam', commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom year, to a global event. The initiative includes adequate facilities, broad publicity, and activities to foster patriotism among students, ensuring an inclusive celebration accessible to all attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:46 IST
Maharashtra Minister Madhuri Misal is spearheading efforts to elevate the 'Shaheedi Samagam', a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary, to an international scale. She has instructed the use of media and local engagement for extensive publicity.

Facilitating the event scheduled for January 24-25, Misal emphasized the importance of providing necessary amenities such as clean water and sufficient toilet facilities. She called for broad involvement of public representatives and educational initiatives like student competitions.

The Nanded venue's preparations, overseen by District Collector Rahul Kardile, feature comprehensive arrangements including parking, accommodation, and a grand 'langar' expected to serve 10 lakh devotees. Special measures are being implemented for accessibility and smooth coordination among departments.

