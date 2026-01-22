Trilateral Talks in UAE: A Step Toward Ukraine Peace
A trilateral meeting between US, Ukrainian, and Russian officials is set in the UAE to discuss ending the Ukraine war. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy highlighted optimism but acknowledged the difficult negotiations. US President Trump emphasized the importance of concluding the conflict, with territorial issues remaining a key focus in discussions.
In a strategic move to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a trilateral meeting involving officials from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia is slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates from Friday, as announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.
Revealed during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the anticipated two-day discussions come amid a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy. Trump, post-meeting, noted the progress but stressed the considerable hurdles remaining in achieving peace.
Zelenskyy described the engagement with Trump as 'positive', yet noted the challenging nature of negotiations. As talks aim to focus on territorial issues, this development marks a significant effort towards resolving the Ukraine conflict, though complexity persists.
