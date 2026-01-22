Casemiro's Legacy: A Farewell to Manchester United

Casemiro is set to depart Manchester United following the conclusion of this season, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday. The Brazilian midfielder's contract will end after four years at Old Trafford, during which he secured both the FA Cup and the English League Cup.

"Manchester United will stay with me forever," expressed Casemiro. From his debut at the storied stadium, he embraced the fervor of Old Trafford and the supporters' love for the club. His journey at United began after a $60 million transfer from Real Madrid in 2022, a career move post his Spanish titles and Champions League triumphs there.

Though his performances didn't mirror those from his days at Madrid, he played a key role in United's League Cup victory against Newcastle in 2023. With 146 appearances and 21 goals for United, Casemiro hasn't disclosed his future plans post-season, as he stays committed to finishing strong with the team. His exit coincides with a period of transition for United, following head coach changes, including the recent temporary appointment of Michael Carrick.

(With inputs from agencies.)